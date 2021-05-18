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Introduction to the LightSwitch Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Read copy & pasted comments below)
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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90 views • May 18, 2021
Original Video posted on August 19 2019 is Here
https://youtu.be/yxA2M8pXgBM


Learn how to use the LightSwitch luciferase assay system to eliminate cloning from your reporter assay workflow and focus on designing and performing the best experiments.

Jesse Meadows
1 year ago
I don't think they intended the sheeplet to see this

79


Michael Delaney
Michael Delaney
1 year ago
Well this is creepy af

60


Music Meister
Music Meister
1 year ago
wtf luciferase

69


Renata Capatina
Renata Capatina
1 year ago
Yes. Luciferase= Lucifer= Light-bearer or bringer=Satan .this is the puzzle. It's demonic and this new vaccine they preparing right now includes a chip that will be introduced into your skin, and then you will cannot remove it . It's permanent. And if you take this , then your soul is dead forever. So I encourage you and warn you to not take this, because your whole life depends on it. Right now, we are living in the end times,so you're whole life is at stake and in danger, if you will take the mark of the beast. But be of good cheer, Jesus overcame the world and death, so if you believe in Him, repent and trust in Jesus like a parachute. You need Him, I need Him, we all need Him, especially in these times of trouble and trials. God bless you

Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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