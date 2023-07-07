🔥 Del Bigtree & Aubrey Marcus on the RFK Jr vs. Peter Hotez Debate: "Do You Have Aces or Not?"





"Now tens of millions of people around the world are watching this strange little skirmish on Twitter and starting to say 'Wait a minute. Why would a leading doctor that's done nothing but make vaccines be afraid to talk to Robert Kennedy Jr?'...Do you have aces or not...What it really feels like is they called the bluff."









https://rumble.com/v2yp264--del-bigtree-and-aubrey-marcus-on-the-rfk-jr-vs.-peter-hotez-debate-do-you-.html