© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pompeo is worried about Middle East peace under Biden | EXCLUSIVE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • January 20, 2021
INAUGURATION DAY: Shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comments on the foreign policy legacy of the Trump administration, his thoughts on the contentious Middle East and its relations under the Biden administration, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.