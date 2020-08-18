Students Love Socialism... But Can't Define What It Is

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Campus Reform
We interviewed students in D.C. to get their opinions on Socialism. Yes, they love it. No, they're not too sure why. Watch them try to define what socialism is...
Read the story here:
Follow us on Twitter ► http://twitter.com/campusreform
Like us on Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/CampusReform
Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America's leading site for college news. As a watchdog to the nation's higher education system, Campus Reform exposes bias and abuse on the nation's college campuses.
Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of university administrators, faculty, and students.
Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.