SELLOUT: Lebron James & NBA Abandons American Values In Favor Of Chinese Communism -1653-9A

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On October 4th, Morey tweeted a message of support of Hong Kong’s demonstrators, saying: “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”
That message touched off a firestorm of controversy as China canceled minor league exhibition games and canceled numerous business deals with the Rockets, and the NBA. On Monday, Lakers forward LeBron James spoke publicly about the incident for the first time, and didn’t mince words while calling Morey out for a tweet that he says could have caused people to be physically “harmed.” E-Militia Article: SELLOUT: NBA & Lebron James Abandon American Values In Favor Of Chinese Communism http://ow.ly/GeLZ30pILme SELLOUT: NBA & Lebron James Abandon American Values In Favor Of Chinese Communism http://ow.ly/7TAQ30pILkX
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