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14th Amendment does NOT exist and neither do THEY !
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75 views • March 20, 2021
You can click on the following links to watch my other videos on the 14th Amendment:
https://youtu.be/HppSqm8vHrk
https://youtu.be/Cl3Hlkfv3J4
https://youtu.be/or3SS7xt1I0
https://youtu.be/1XGshCsqmDY
https://youtu.be/c8eO1Z3antQ
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my NEW Anti-COVID 19 Vaccine and Testing Document Packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
https://youtu.be/HppSqm8vHrk
https://youtu.be/Cl3Hlkfv3J4
https://youtu.be/or3SS7xt1I0
https://youtu.be/1XGshCsqmDY
https://youtu.be/c8eO1Z3antQ
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my NEW Anti-COVID 19 Vaccine and Testing Document Packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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