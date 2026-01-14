🎵 The Rockford Wheels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable
[Verse 1]
Winter's here again oh Lord
Haven't been home in a year or more
I hope they hold on a little longer
[Verse 2]
Sent a letter on a long summer day
Made of silver not of clay
Ooh I've been running down this dusty road
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps on turning
[Verse 3]
I've been trying to make it home
I got to make it before too long
Ooh I can't take this very much longer
[Verse 4]
I'm stranded in the sleet and rain
Don't think I'm ever gonna make it home again
The morning sun is rising it's kissing the day
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning
For tomorrow
[Bridge]
(Instrumental)
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning
Ooh (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)