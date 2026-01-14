🎵 The Rockford Wheels

This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable



[Verse 1]

Winter's here again oh Lord

Haven't been home in a year or more

I hope they hold on a little longer



[Verse 2]

Sent a letter on a long summer day

Made of silver not of clay

Ooh I've been running down this dusty road



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps on turning



[Verse 3]

I've been trying to make it home

I got to make it before too long

Ooh I can't take this very much longer



[Verse 4]

I'm stranded in the sleet and rain

Don't think I'm ever gonna make it home again

The morning sun is rising it's kissing the day



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning

For tomorrow



[Bridge]

(Instrumental)



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning

Ooh (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

