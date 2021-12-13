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School Forces Children to Eat Outside in Frigid Weather, Psaki Defends It [12.12.2021]
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51 views • December 13, 2021
'WE COME FOR YOUR CHILDREN!... 'The Satanist Psaki doesn't care what happens to your children.'
59,894 views Dec 12, 2021
Memology 101 - 454K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SxF06x5-A80
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
59,894 views Dec 12, 2021
Memology 101 - 454K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SxF06x5-A80
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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