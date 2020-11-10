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"What's Wrong With The World?"
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4 views • November 10, 2020
--- It is especially important to watch this video entirely to see the message attempting to be relayed here ---
Where do the problems of the world come from? Is asking "whats wrong with the world" the question we should be asking?
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Where do the problems of the world come from? Is asking "whats wrong with the world" the question we should be asking?
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my writing at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
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