Trump Covid Admin SLAMS Trump: “Jab Is A DEADLY Bioweapon
Leona Wind
Published a day ago |

Trump must admit he was badly misled and quit promoting the death vaxx.
Dr. Paul Alexander agrees with Stew that Trump is totally out of touch on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Pull the vaccine from the market now and under no circumstances should the clot shot be given to children.
