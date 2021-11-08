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Patients in ICUs in Ghent, Belgium Are All Jabbed. Thank you, Big Pharma!
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151 views • November 08, 2021
Source from SemperIdem
Further conformation that ICUs are filled with more JABBED PERSONS than non jabbed!! This is becoming a common thing today, and I expect it will get worse as time goes on.
Further conformation that ICUs are filled with more JABBED PERSONS than non jabbed!! This is becoming a common thing today, and I expect it will get worse as time goes on.
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