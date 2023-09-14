Create New Account
Ep. 24: Javier Milei
Argentina’s next president could be Javier Milei.

Who is he?

We traveled to Buenos Aires to speak with him and find out.


Tucker On Twitter | 14 September 2023

https://twitter.com/i/status/1702442099814342725

libertyviolenceclimate changecommunismsocialismabortiontucker carlsoneconomyprayerchinadonald trumpgovernment spendingcapitalismamericansargentinapro-lifepope francishyperinflationlibertarianismmonetary policyarchitecturedictatorsgender ideologyjavier mileipolitical protest

