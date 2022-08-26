Against All Odds, Survivors In A Dying Forest

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Dane Wigington
The climate engineers are contaminating and cutting off the life giving flow of rain to forests all over the world. Trees are dying and incinerating, wildlife is disappearing. I knew I had to do something to turn the tide for my forest friends. Now, against all odds, and in spite of the ever worsening weather warfare over the region, a miraculous outcome is taking place. This installment of "Into The Wild provides" an uplifting chapter in an ever darkening world. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.