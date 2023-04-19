Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3048b - The Plandemic Just Fell Apart, [DS] Panicking, All Movies Playing At The Same Time
204 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3048b - April 18, 2023 

The Plandemic Just Fell Apart, [DS] Panicking, All Movies Playing At The Same Time

 The entire [DS] is exposed, censoring, corrupt DOJ, FBI,CDC, Epstein and now the plandemic is being exposed. All movies are playing at the same time and the people of the US are waking up to it all. Nothing can stop this, nothing. As more evidence comes out it is going to get worse and worse of the [DS], this is why they are preparing for riots and chaos, playbook known. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket