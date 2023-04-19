X22 REPORT Ep. 3048b - The Plandemic Just Fell Apart, [DS] Panicking, All Movies Playing At The Same Time

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3048b - April 18, 2023
The Plandemic Just Fell Apart, [DS] Panicking, All Movies Playing At The Same Time
The entire [DS] is exposed, censoring, corrupt DOJ, FBI,CDC, Epstein and now the plandemic is being exposed. All movies are playing at the same time and the people of the US are waking up to it all. Nothing can stop this, nothing. As more evidence comes out it is going to get worse and worse of the [DS], this is why they are preparing for riots and chaos, playbook known.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
