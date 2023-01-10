Create New Account
John 12 Triumphal Entry of the King of the Jews or a Huge Narcissist
Dumb Christian Podcast
After Jesus raises a man that had been dead for four days a massive crowd swarms Jesus and follow him into Jerusalem where they eagerly want to make him their King. But things quickly change when this Messiah begins to challenge the way they see God and how they think God plans to punish the wicked and reward the righteous.

