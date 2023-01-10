John 12 Triumphal Entry of the King of the Jews or a Huge Narcissist

After Jesus raises a man that had been dead for four days a massive crowd swarms Jesus and follow him into Jerusalem where they eagerly want to make him their King. But things quickly change when this Messiah begins to challenge the way they see God and how they think God plans to punish the wicked and reward the righteous.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.