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Zachary attempting to say good night and I love you in early Jan. 2020.
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40 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary is attempting to say or repeat good night and I love you after me. He is nonverbal and severely "Autistic", severely developmentally delayed. Although he is almost 10 in this video, he is more like a 2-3 year old.
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