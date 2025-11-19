How complicit is western media in Gaza?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two years into a genocide that’s unfolded in full view of the world, Western media has helped shape - and shield - the narrative that allowed it to continue.
From parroting official Israeli claims to erasing Palestinian voices, major news outlets have framed mass killing as “self-defence” and treated verified atrocities as disputed “allegations.”
Former BBC journalist Karishma Patel and media scholar Gregory Shupak comment on how this distortion took hold - and how it continues to obscure accountability even as ceasefire talks emerge.
Further Info:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/israels-image-collapses-us-billionaires-move-silence-dissent
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!