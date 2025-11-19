How complicit is western media in Gaza?

Two years into a genocide that’s unfolded in full view of the world, Western media has helped shape - and shield - the narrative that allowed it to continue.

From parroting official Israeli claims to erasing Palestinian voices, major news outlets have framed mass killing as “self-defence” and treated verified atrocities as disputed “allegations.”

Former BBC journalist Karishma Patel and media scholar Gregory Shupak comment on how this distortion took hold - and how it continues to obscure accountability even as ceasefire talks emerge.

Further Info:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/israels-image-collapses-us-billionaires-move-silence-dissent

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

