"WE HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR BUT FEAR ITSELF."
The Augmentation of Man
The Augmentation of Man
20 views • 3 days ago

Time is a construct of the mind when it comes to fear of future events. Fear is generational, accumulates through the lifetime, and leads to the development of the ego. Ego develops to conceal perceived inadequacies associated with fear. But it also conceals the true self, the real you. How can we step into the next cycle as our true authentic selves? How can the truth set you free? How do we stop the cycle of generational fear?

Keywords
the truth will set you freekent and renee millerthe augmentation of mangenerational feartime related to fearego is developed from fearego conceals the true selfreleasing the true self
