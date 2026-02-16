"WE HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR BUT FEAR ITSELF."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time is a construct of the mind when it comes to fear of future events. Fear is generational, accumulates through the lifetime, and leads to the development of the ego. Ego develops to conceal perceived inadequacies associated with fear. But it also conceals the true self, the real you. How can we step into the next cycle as our true authentic selves? How can the truth set you free? How do we stop the cycle of generational fear?
