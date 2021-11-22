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Australia have had enough
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240 views • November 22, 2021
1. Here are some of the people that the nazi Dan Andrew calls a small group of ugly extremists. One day he will pay for it. Enough is enough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-IxoKf5i6w
2. YOU MUST KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN... (MAX IGAN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPsuVvwzg0eo/
3. If you dont understand that the World is run by satanic pedophiles after seeing this you better pull your head out of the sand and wake up.
https://www.brighteon.com/113282fd-a4b6-49c2-b77d-976e7363ef1f
4. AMAZING POLLY I KNOW HOW WE CAN HURT THEM. MORE AND MORE SMART PEOPLE TELL US TO GET RID OF THE SMART PHONES. MAX IGAN IS ANOTHER ONE.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/amazing-polly-i-know-how-we-can-hurt-them_Wfbtv9dRXWiu3rX.html
5. Concentration camps are built all over the World and not only for anti-vaxxers.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvqm0UVRRt8u/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-IxoKf5i6w
2. YOU MUST KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN... (MAX IGAN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPsuVvwzg0eo/
3. If you dont understand that the World is run by satanic pedophiles after seeing this you better pull your head out of the sand and wake up.
https://www.brighteon.com/113282fd-a4b6-49c2-b77d-976e7363ef1f
4. AMAZING POLLY I KNOW HOW WE CAN HURT THEM. MORE AND MORE SMART PEOPLE TELL US TO GET RID OF THE SMART PHONES. MAX IGAN IS ANOTHER ONE.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/amazing-polly-i-know-how-we-can-hurt-them_Wfbtv9dRXWiu3rX.html
5. Concentration camps are built all over the World and not only for anti-vaxxers.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvqm0UVRRt8u/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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