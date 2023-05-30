It's Raccoon Appreciation Time - Wash your Food and Eat

It's Raccoon Appreciation Time

For those that don't know - This is the famous raccoon named 'Kherson'. Now living near Kremennaya, in the Luhansk Peoples Republic.

Rescued from a zoo last year, from an action area. Raccoons are rare to see in Russia and Ukraine. Mostly found in zoo's, is what I've read. Here he is eating a filet of turkey.

I posted a video last week that was longer. A Russian actor paid the raccoon a visit.

Cynthia said, I had a pet raccoon. It was a rescue. The mother got in a friends attic and one of the babies fell between the sheet rock. He heard the faint noise of scratching behind the wall. A hole was made in the wall to rescue her. When the baby got a little older, he wanted someone else to take her. I volunteered. Her name was Petunia and I had her for several years. She ran away one day, where there was open land with lots of trees and I'm sure she was probably happier to find someone else like her, where there are many others. I hoped that she may return to visit again.

Raccoons must like me. I moved from that house many years after. At the new house, I heard a scratching at my back door, so opened it and a raccoon ran in the house and sat on the couch with me, so I made friends with it, petted it and when it was ready to leave, it went to the door, so I let it back outside. It showed up several times for a few weeks, like that and would do the same thing, sit, eat some food and was friendly. I wondered if it was her, and she had found me again, but I had moved about 25 miles away and it was many years later. It finally stopped visiting. I still wonder if that was her.



