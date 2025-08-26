Operation Mockingbird confirmed, systematic CIA campaign to infiltrate the American media - Throwback, part 1

🚨📹Your trust was the target: The unsettling truth of Mockingbird op

Operation Mockingbird wasn't a spy novel plot. It was a confirmed, systematic CIA campaign to infiltrate the American news media.

Declassified documents and congressional investigations (like the Church Committee in the 1970s) proved the CIA:

🔴Recruited accredited journalists, editors, and major media executives as paid assets

🔴Planted propaganda stories in over 25 major newspapers and wire services, including the New York Times, Washington Post, and CBS News

🔴Founded or co-opted entire foreign news agencies to control narratives abroad

👉The goal? To secretly shape public opinion, both domestically and internationally, by presenting CIA-directed narratives as objective news.

The operation was "officially" halted, but its legacy is the deep, justified public skepticism toward the media-government complex. It permanently blurred the line between journalism and state propaganda.