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DPR Tankers Destroy the Positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Near Avdiivka. - 051522
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281 views • May 15, 2022
DPR tankers destroy the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka
The Somali battalion continues its offensive against the fortified area in Avdiivka. The "Somali" tanks are actively advancing, striking Ukrainian positions from which the Nazis fired on the residential areas of the city of Yasinovataya
The Somali battalion continues its offensive against the fortified area in Avdiivka. The "Somali" tanks are actively advancing, striking Ukrainian positions from which the Nazis fired on the residential areas of the city of Yasinovataya
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