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We've been lied to about Covid-19 Dr Sucharit Bhakdi explains
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241 views • December 06, 2020
Just as I was thinking a month ago. In a sense, even if the covid - 19 originally existed, it has long since mutated away from it's original form. Having a fragment is not the same as having the virus. Wearing the mask shortens your life. He is not afraid of loosing his job, he is retired.
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