New Uncertainties for Traditional Catholics Following Death of Pope Benedict XVI
30 views
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
John Henry Westen Show


January 6, 2023


The death of Pope Benedict XVI marks the end of an epoch and a time of uncertainty for faithful Catholics and the entire culture of life. With the first German Pope in nearly 1000 years finally being laid to rest, many are wondering what will be his lasting legacy in the face of encroaching progressive and globalist agendas friendly with the current regime. Will Pope Francis continue his suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass? Will the LGBT agenda gain even more power? Are more radical changes - and even schism - facing the Catholic Church ahead? How will traditional Catholics respond in light of new uncertainties facing Rome and the world? John-Henry Westen and Vatican Correspondents Michael Haynes and Louis Knuffke report from Rome, breaking down the lasting legacy of Pope Benedict XVI on the dawn of a new and pivotal era in the Church.


See the Full Update from Rome here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad9m9b4qqLo


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v241wog-new-uncertainties-for-traditional-catholics-following-death-of-pope-benedic.html


Keywords
deathchristianglobalistreligioncatholiclgbtpopeprogressivetraditionalromefrancislegacybenedictschismlatin massjohn-henry westenuncertaintiesend of an epochradical changesmichael hayneslouis knuffke

