The True Threat To National Security
Movie Sub-Plot Twist: A Skilled, Trained Politician Who’s Lying

* Dems spent the weekend spinning for [Bidan].

* Special counsel report fulled with tons of under-reported details.

* The latest talking point is all about denial.

* The timeline does not match his story.

* The report contradicts Joe’s story.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (12 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/EtD-tqexDy0

