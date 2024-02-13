The True Threat To National Security

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: A Skilled, Trained Politician Who’s Lying
* Dems spent the weekend spinning for [Bidan].
* Special counsel report fulled with tons of under-reported details.
* The latest talking point is all about denial.
* The timeline does not match his story.
* The report contradicts Joe’s story.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (12 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.