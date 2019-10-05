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AA-40 Dan Happel Joins Us To Expose Agenda 21.
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31 views • October 05, 2019
Mr. Happel has traveled extensively and is a frequent speaker on a number of crucially important and controversial subjects: UN Agenda 21; The History of Progressive Socialism in America; Money, Banking and more.
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