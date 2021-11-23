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Videos captured by a homeowner who lives near the scene where the Waukesha Christmas parade attack happened appear to show suspect Darrell Brooks knocking on his door prior to being arrested,
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132 views • November 23, 2021
Videos captured by a homeowner who lives near the scene where the Waukesha Christmas parade attack happened appear to show suspect Darrell Brooks knocking on his door prior to being arrested, asking for help hailing an Uber.
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
https://www.foxnews.com/us/waukesha-christmas-parade-attack-video-suspect-darrell-brooks
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
https://www.foxnews.com/us/waukesha-christmas-parade-attack-video-suspect-darrell-brooks
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