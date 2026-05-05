The Woman Who Gave Her House Away: The Math of "Suicidal Empathy"In this commentary, we break down the "Zero-Gravity Arithmetic" of modern activism through the lens of Estibaliz Kortazar—the paragon of far-left activism who lost her home to the very guest she invited in to "live her values."

From the "Hard Pass" variables of reality to the 10,000x multiplier of ideology, we explore why common sense is being treated like a felony. If the law treats squatters like a protected species and homeowners like oppressors, is the only logical move to exit the jurisdiction entirely?

I refuse to live by the rules of people whose math leads to sleeping on a relative’s couch. It’s time to talk about the Great Opt-Out and why I won’t be contributing to the psychologist's bill for a "reality-colliding-with-dogma" breakdown.

#Spain #SocialCommentary #EstibalizKortazar #SuicidalEmpathy #Politics #CommonSense #TheGreatOptOut