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No, you're not crazy for standing firm: The rest of the world is nuts!
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632 views • October 19, 2021
ThePatriotNurse, October 14, 2021

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing.

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