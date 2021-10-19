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No, you're not crazy for standing firm: The rest of the world is nuts!
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632 views • October 19, 2021
ThePatriotNurse, October 14, 2021
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing.
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In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing.
Online Course: http://bit.ly/3qvDJeg
Paypal: https://bit.ly/39hs23m
Patreon: https://bit.ly/2D9IIfJ
Subscribestar: https://bit.ly/2RESD4S
Bitcoin: 3FxJWbSL9nFSMRgymSsicniPxTPd26Kuvj
Ethereum: 0x5134d6f2700Fa21cEcE6ED1ABDE240b3B320bDDd
Litecoin: MC1qkabuDXGCrjNcXwxvz5qgtsFGVpXYKF
Take my CLASS: https://bit.ly/2U36EpA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepatriotnurse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePatriotNurse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePatriotNurse
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