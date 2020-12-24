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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 47 DR STELLA IMMANUEL HAMMERS TRUTH HOME
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161 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for Truth and the Solution!
Dr. Stella Immanuel tells the world as many other people including dr's worldwide are all screaming to tell the people there is no pandemic and this virus used to scare the world is all unraveling now ...time to get in the face of your local bureaucrat and hammer them with the truth and their unacceptable ignorance as they are all liable to we the people for screaming "fire" in a packed theater so to speak when there was NO FIRE to begin with!
Truth is the only light forward..... used it powerfully against lies.
God Speed
Dr. Stella Immanuel tells the world as many other people including dr's worldwide are all screaming to tell the people there is no pandemic and this virus used to scare the world is all unraveling now ...time to get in the face of your local bureaucrat and hammer them with the truth and their unacceptable ignorance as they are all liable to we the people for screaming "fire" in a packed theater so to speak when there was NO FIRE to begin with!
Truth is the only light forward..... used it powerfully against lies.
God Speed
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