Catholic School Shooting, Ukraine War Endgame, FDA Officially Yanks Covid-19 EUA And More

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 8.29.2025
REPORT ON SHOOTER AT CATHOLIC SCHOOL...
https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2025/08/28/report-attacker-who-opened-fire-during-catholic-school-mass-said-he-was-tired-of-being-trans/
600,000 CHINESE STUDENTS ALLOWED U.S. ENTRY
https://nypost.com/2025/08/26/us-news/trump-to-allow-600000-chinese-students-entry-to-us-for-college-as-trade-talks-with-china-press-on/
TWO POSSIBLE SCENARIOS RE: UKRAINE WAR
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/endgame-ukraine-war-two-possible-scenarios
FDA YANKS COVID SHOTS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/fda-yanks-covid-shots-emergency-use-authorizations-officially/
GABBARD UNCOVERS CONCEALED BURN BAG DOCUMENTS
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-08-28-dni-gabbard-uncovers-concealed-burn-bag-documents.html
MORE THAN 80 RABBIS URGE ISRAEL TO...
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250820-more-than-80-rabbis-urge-israel-to-address-starvation-denounce-settler-violence-in-gaza/
ISRAEL MILITARY CHIEF OPPOSES
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/08/israeli-military-chief-opposes-netanyahus-plan-to-occupy-all-of-gaza-report/
U.S. POLITICS, TRUMP, GAZA, BLAIR, JARED KUSHNER...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-gaza-tony-blair-jared-kushner-b2815504.html
SOROS' RACKETEERING CHARGES
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5474433-trump-soros-racketeering-charges/
