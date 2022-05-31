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So I have a lump in my throat ... time to FAST
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15 views • May 31, 2022
More on the how, why and effects of doing without food. This is kind-of Hump Day. Tomorrow it should start being a bit easier to resist the food that is all around me, available and ever-so-tempting.
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