TAOISM Summarized & What Is NOT Talked About With Christianity!
In this video, Cory summarizes many of the concepts within Taoism, while looking at a more Christian worldview. For the full episode with more introductory context, look up "Nothing New Under The Sun with Jonathan Wright." A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #conscious #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

