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WITH LOVE AND RESPECT 9-11
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0 view • September 11, 2021
SEPTEMBER 11 is a satinist holiday and we pray today for all those who have lost loved ones and ask God to wrap his arms of protection around all nations, that evil plans against us, will fail. God Bless All.
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