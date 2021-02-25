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Hell is real-there is proof
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78 views • February 25, 2021
“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” (Revelation 22:8)
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
A strange video was posted on Instagram showing flames rising from cracks out of the ground in the Temryuk region, Russia.
https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/flames-emerge-cracks-ground-burning-video.html
Kola Superdeep Borehole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
DOES HELL AND HEAVEN EXIST?
https://hellandheaventestimonies.wordpress.com/2011/03/28/scientist-who-dug-into-hell-in-siberia-and-recorded-the-cries-of-the-damned-souls/
Researchers Who Recorded the Screams Of Hell
http://www.nairaland.com/1465136/researchers-recorded-screams-hell
These two articles of the researchers digging into hell, please translate for wonderful clarification and proof hell is real!
Un grupo de cientificos Geologos de Rusia hacen descubrimieto, encuentran la puerta del infierno y escucharon "Las Voces del Infierno"
http://www.encinardemamre.com/Las_voces_del_infierno.html
El Pozo de Kola
https://www.clarin.com/internacional/pozo-kola-dicen-puerta-entrada-infierno_0_YDW0cVsSk.html
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
A strange video was posted on Instagram showing flames rising from cracks out of the ground in the Temryuk region, Russia.
https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/flames-emerge-cracks-ground-burning-video.html
Kola Superdeep Borehole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
DOES HELL AND HEAVEN EXIST?
https://hellandheaventestimonies.wordpress.com/2011/03/28/scientist-who-dug-into-hell-in-siberia-and-recorded-the-cries-of-the-damned-souls/
Researchers Who Recorded the Screams Of Hell
http://www.nairaland.com/1465136/researchers-recorded-screams-hell
These two articles of the researchers digging into hell, please translate for wonderful clarification and proof hell is real!
Un grupo de cientificos Geologos de Rusia hacen descubrimieto, encuentran la puerta del infierno y escucharon "Las Voces del Infierno"
http://www.encinardemamre.com/Las_voces_del_infierno.html
El Pozo de Kola
https://www.clarin.com/internacional/pozo-kola-dicen-puerta-entrada-infierno_0_YDW0cVsSk.html
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