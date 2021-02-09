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Lower Back Pain! Corrective and Preventative Exercises to Get You Back to Your Program
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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129 views • February 09, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
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#fitness #lowerbackpain #homeworkout #personaltraining

Inevitably, on your pursuit towards strength and overall fitness, you will tweak your lower back. It doesn't take much: a rushed warmup, lack of dynamic stretching, lower barometric pressure, Mercury in retrograde, doesn't matter! I tend to tweak mine from a rushed warmup prior to a heavy leg or back day every couple of months. I've been out of the gym for a week letting it heal, but that's no excuse not to perform active recovery. If you can, get a walk, bike, or jog in--anything that you can move some blood around without a ton of pain.

I detail 3 key exercises that I use for overall muscular balancing (active recovery) since I'm like everyone else and end up sitting more than I would like.

Warmup Cat/Cow pose to test lumbar spine mobility/pain

1. 45 sec x 3 Quadruped Opposite Arm/Leg Reach to active our Posterior Chain and train the backside muscles to fire together and warm up our Glutes.

2. 3 x 45 sec Hip Trust/Bridge: the glutes are massive muscles and are usually stretched most of the day from sitting. This contributes to anterior pelvic tilt (flexed low back). Strengthen them with thrust to pull them under your thorax and into a more neutral position where they can assist the lumbar spine.

3. 20 reps Band Walk or Lying Leg Raise to target the Glute Medius which is responsible for hip external rotation and full hip extension. Usually underactive in most people.

4. Face Pull: Not responsible for lower back pain but since we are doing correctives, the best corrective upper body exercise in my opinion to strengthen the second most underactive part of the body that contributes to injury, the Rotator Cuff!

We build these into our training programs spread out throughout the week to ensure that we are not creating muscle imbalances with only the "heavy hitting" exercises. Low Back Pain is the single most common injury in adults under 45, and only second to Arthritis for older adults. It's worth taking care of!

Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.

This routine takes no more than 10 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.

https://blog.nasm.org/fitness/help-clients-prevent-low-back-pain-through-exercise-programming

Work with us:
https://cultivated-change.com/contact-us/

NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

Support Videos Like This: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

Https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
Keywords
healthexercisefitnesslow back paincorrective
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