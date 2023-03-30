[May 27, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 2 (9.7K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

This week, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba go back to the beginning and discuss the rise and fall of the Nephilim. They then debate about whether or not there was a second incursion of angels mating with women. Finally, they conclude with a brief description of the Genesis 14 War, revealing what may perhaps be the greatest archaeological find of all time... that hasn't been found yet. (Sorry, Rob's Internet connection was not that good for this one).
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.