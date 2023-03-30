[May 27, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 2 (9.7K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

This week, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba go back to the beginning and discuss the rise and fall of the Nephilim. They then debate about whether or not there was a second incursion of angels mating with women. Finally, they conclude with a brief description of the Genesis 14 War, revealing what may perhaps be the greatest archaeological find of all time... that hasn't been found yet. (Sorry, Rob's Internet connection was not that good for this one).





