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Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant
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5 views • January 28, 2020
Kobe Bryant’s friends, colleagues and President Trump tweet their condolences to his family and remember the legend who was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also among the 9 killed in the crash Sunday morning. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.
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