Fearless with Jason Whitlock Highlight: The REAL REASON Athletes Only Date White Women

After a viral video hits the internet, there’s a lot of speculation about why black athletes tend to prefer dating white women over black women.
Get more Fearless with the Blaze TV app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/35o8SuE
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/44BLm7U
Fearless with Jason Whitlock now streaming on US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.