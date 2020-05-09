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"The healing of the nation has begun." and Satan's Strategy for Edmonton's Ice District
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39 views • May 09, 2020
Originally published Feb. 4, 2019.
A word from the Lord and Satan's plan for Edmonton's Ice District.
The developers announce, "We're building cities," and what this means.
Edmonton's Ice District is a template for developments in other cities.
Alien abduction and hybridization program: https://youtu.be/ECb-b0XVzSI
The mark of the beast as a celebration of rebellion, but Satan knows that those who take it will share in his doom - eternal damnation and that's his delight. How sick and twisted is he? Totally. His desire is to destroy the image of God in humanity and fully corrupt us into his image.
A word from the Lord and Satan's plan for Edmonton's Ice District.
The developers announce, "We're building cities," and what this means.
Edmonton's Ice District is a template for developments in other cities.
Alien abduction and hybridization program: https://youtu.be/ECb-b0XVzSI
The mark of the beast as a celebration of rebellion, but Satan knows that those who take it will share in his doom - eternal damnation and that's his delight. How sick and twisted is he? Totally. His desire is to destroy the image of God in humanity and fully corrupt us into his image.
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