Head of the Russian VTB Bank Andrey Kostin warns that turning finance into a political instrument has already undermined trust in the dollar

Andrei Kostin, in an interview with CNN, warns that turning finance into a policy tool has already undermined confidence in the system and hit the dollar's position. Fears are growing in many countries, from China to the Arab world: what if this happened to them tomorrow? The important message is to introduce international rules to insulate finance from political influence.