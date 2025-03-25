The Head of the Russian VTB Bank Andrey Kostin warns that turning finance into a political instrument has already undermined trust in the dollar.

Andrei Kostin, in an interview with CNN, warns that turning finance into a policy tool has already undermined confidence in the system and hit the dollar's position. Fears are growing in many countries, from China to the Arab world: what if this happened to them tomorrow? The important message is to introduce international rules to insulate finance from political influence.