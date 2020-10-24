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FREEDOM: As Within, So Without
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18 views • October 24, 2020
How do we establish Freedom on the planet? We first establish it within ourselves. MANY people think that we can somehow manifest Free conditions in a society which is made up of individuals who are inwardly enslaved. Freedom can never be a reality unless we first Free ourselves.
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Check out my website at: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my writing and support me on Patreon: www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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