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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 2) Trade and Commercial Banks are being built Under the Public Law - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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20 views • July 25, 2021
People around the world will be able to convert their legal currency into lawful money through our banks. Any corporation including the banks that doesn't follow Public Law, will be liquidated. How to help people with court settlements, how to stop courts ordering house foreclosures. We are in the process of putting an end to the House Mortgage Fraud through our banking system. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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