https://gettr.com/post/p2g9zmic0225/4/2023 【Nicole on RAV with Steve Gruber】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo had long warned the American public that the CCP has been smuggling fentanyl into the United States via Chinese restaurants and Uber drivers in America. When will the FBI and DOJ take action against the CCP's brazen drug trafficking and infiltration into the US?#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





5/4/2023 【妮可做客真实美国之声史蒂夫·格鲁伯的节目】妮可：文贵先生早就警告过美国民众，中共通过美国的中餐馆和优步司机在美国国土上贩卖芬太尼，美国的联邦调查局和司法部何时会对中共如此肆无忌惮的贩毒和渗透美国的恶劣行径采取行动呢？

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共

