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Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies- May 10, 2020-
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44 views • May 11, 2020
Hello Friends- In these 9-10 videos, you will learn what I 'have not' heard the big boys mention in their videos- No-Shit, I have info that will sock-it to your mind- My videos are short and you will need to listen to my lectures all the way thru to gain knowledge- This will not be funny- 'CHEERS', westruther May 10, 2020- video 00024, 4-9-20 14:39 min.
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