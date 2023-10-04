KIEV'S ATTACKS ON RUSSIAN REAR AREAS RESULT IN UKRAINIAN LOSSES

On the night of October 4, the Ukrainian military attempted another massive attack on the Russian rear areas.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that more attempts by the Kiev regime to launch terrorist attacks on Russian territory were thwarted. The record 31 Ukrainian UAVs of the airplane type were intercepted and destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. The drone attack was accompanied with MLRS fire. At least two missiles were destroyed in the Belgorod region.

As a result of the attack, the wreckage of a UAV damaged an administrative building in Belgorod. In total, more than a dozen buildings were slightly damaged.

Ukrainian forces also continue random shelling of the Russian border areas, including with dangerous cluster munitions. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. For example, on October 3, the Ukrainian military fired at residential buildings in the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region. The shelling was carried out using cluster munitions. As a result of the attack, more than 50 houses and farm buildings were damaged.

Despite Kiev’s attempts to inflict maximum damage on the Russian population, fortunately, Ukrainian attacks on the border regions resulted in no casualties.

The Crimean peninsula remains one of the main targets for Ukrainian strikes. Last night, it was attacked with drones, missile and Ukrainian special forces.

An air alert was heard in the city of Sevastopol in the late evening of October 3. Russian air defense forces intercepted several targets in the area. Wreckage of a UAV slightly damaged the roof of a residential building. No other damage was reported in the city.

Later in the night, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile in the north-western part of the Black Sea. The missile was launched towards the western coast of Crimea but did not reach its target.

On October 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that another attempt by Ukrainian assault group to land in Crimea was thwarted. Russian warplanes destroyed the Ukrainian group that was heading towards the Cape Tarkhankut on a speed boat and three jet skis. According to unofficial reports, in total 13 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Thus, another Ukrainian combined attack on Crimea resulted only in Ukrainian losses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Nazis do not stop massive shelling of civilian settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic. They launched three dozen attacks and fired almost a hundred shells in the DPR over the past day alone. Four civilians were wounded in Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Vladimirovka and Sahanka.

Civilians in the Zaporozhie and Kherson regions are also regularly coming under Ukrainian fire. On October 3, an elderly woman was killed by Ukrainian missile strike in the village of Chernigovka in the Zaporozhie region.

https://southfront.press/kiev-attacks-on-russia-result-in-ukrainian-losses/












