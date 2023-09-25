Catalina Stubbe: Moms For Liberty | The War For Our Children | Anatomy of the Church and State #21

Catalina Stubbe from Moms For Liberty joins the show to discuss the war over what is being taught to children in public schools, WHY this fight is important, and WHAT you and I, as good Christians, can do to help.
Catalina is a successful mother of four, rooted in her love of God and family. She has been featured on Fox & Friends with Kayleigh McEnany, War Room with Steve Bannon, Linea De Fuego (Univision) and more. She is a Colombian American businesswoman, journalist, philanthropist, strategy adviser, contributor and commentator, and humble servant to the Lord. She is also the Director of Hispanic Outreach at Moms For Liberty: An organization dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government
Topic Timeline
1:46 Catalina’s Faith journey
3:00 Inspired to join MomsforLiberty
4:32 Can no longer trust government and schools
6:56 Who’s in charge of children’s mental health?
8:55 Subliminal messaging
9:44 Sex education and grooming
10:55 Recreational sex
12:02 Graduating everyone
13:00 Critical Race Theory
14:55 Hispanics and Democrats
17:40 Hispanic outreach
19:15 MomsforLiberty accomplishments
21:40 Local elections matter
23:30 Backlash from the Left
26:35 Home schooling
31:01 Taking action
33:11 Join or create a chapter
34:18 Engaging elected officials
35:38 Encouraging parents
37:16 Government officials work for the people
38:15 Guest closing remarks
40:01 Closing prayer
