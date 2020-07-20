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EP-5 Giants Are Falling - News From the Bunker
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42 views • July 20, 2020
Today's episode deals with the continuing bankruptcies plaguing more large corporations such as Brooks Brothers and Bed Bath & Beyond. Marc will also be discussing the invasive patent that Facebook is planning to use to spy on you while watching commercials on your smart TV. The final story is about the droves of people leaving the large cities of America to the rural areas as the cities continue to burn and fall into a dystopian nightmare.
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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