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THE COST OF DENIAL, by the Society for Independent Investigative Journalists
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30 views • September 21, 2021
Documentary on AIDS and COVID, by the Society for Independent Investigative Journalists
In memory of Kary Mullis
This is the story of the earliest successful treatments for AIDS. If the Mainstream Scientific community had paid attention, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved.
These are the voices revealing the pain, profit and politics of AIDS.
In memory of Kary Mullis
This is the story of the earliest successful treatments for AIDS. If the Mainstream Scientific community had paid attention, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved.
These are the voices revealing the pain, profit and politics of AIDS.
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