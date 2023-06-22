Hunter’s Plea Deal: Keeping Bigger Crimes Hidden

Hunter Biden’s deal to plead guilty to tax and gun violations deflects public attention from far more serious transgressions. Those transgressions include pay-for-play dealings with foreign entities. And the players include not only Hunter but other members of the Biden crime family including the “big guy” — President Joe Biden. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews executive senior editor Steve Bonta, who discusses these dealings and more — including the fact that corrupt politicians have employed this strategy in the past to keep their biggest crimes mostly hidden from public view. Eerily similar to what is happening today, Steve obverses, is how the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s for lying about sex was used to deflect attention from the far more serious crime of Chinagate, which entailed the compromise of U.S. security in exchange for Chinese cash. Of course, the Bidens’ own influence peddling could also entail the compromise of U.S. security.To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/





